Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

AYLA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

