B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Land in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

LAND opened at $24.54 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

