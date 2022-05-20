B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Azenta in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

AZTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

AZTA stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

