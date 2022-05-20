B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 136,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 243,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

