B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $264.24 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,078,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

