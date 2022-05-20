B. Riley Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. B. Riley has a “NA” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

