B. Riley Comments on Cryoport, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.30. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

