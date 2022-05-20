B. Riley Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SDIG. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.