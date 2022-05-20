B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Adams Resources & Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.