B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 14,056 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $154,616.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,881,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,698,843. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

