B. Riley Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $67.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.37% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

