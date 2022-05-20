Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.34) to GBX 356 ($4.39) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of BCKIF stock remained flat at $$4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
