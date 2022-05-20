Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.92) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.39) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($4.85).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 313.40 ($3.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 253.60 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

