BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.91) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a report on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 49,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,648. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

