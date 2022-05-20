Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 218,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.