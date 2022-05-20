Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE BANC opened at $17.79 on Friday. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.