Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Banco Santander

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Banco Santander’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCH. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $990,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

