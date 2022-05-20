BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

