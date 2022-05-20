BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.
