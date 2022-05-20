Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period.

BSBR opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

