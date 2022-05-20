Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,355 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 731,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $45,857,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.