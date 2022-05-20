Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
BSAC stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
