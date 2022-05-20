Bank of America Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Neutral

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

