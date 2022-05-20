Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.36 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
