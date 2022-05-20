Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

BMO opened at $102.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

