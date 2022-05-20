Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.57.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at C$130.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$142.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.20. The firm has a market cap of C$87.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.70 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.