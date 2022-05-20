Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 13,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,823. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,249,000 after buying an additional 552,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,215.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

