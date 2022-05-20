Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$88.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a C$88.00 price target by CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$91.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$79.54. 946,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,703. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

