Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$88.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CSFB set a C$88.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$91.80.

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$79.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,632. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$75.84 and a one year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

