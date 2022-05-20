Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

