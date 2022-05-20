Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,965 shares of company stock worth $169,312 over the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank7 by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

