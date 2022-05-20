Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 27,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 391,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

