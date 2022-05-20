Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 27,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.