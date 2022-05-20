Barclays Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s current price.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $13.16 on Friday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

