Barclays Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $31.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $22.36 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -43.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

