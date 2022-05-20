Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.89 ($2.99).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Barclays stock opened at GBX 155.54 ($1.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.86. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

