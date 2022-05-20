Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 645.37 ($7.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.85. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.22). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

