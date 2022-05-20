Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.23).

LON:PFG opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.03) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £623.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.40.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($85,936.98).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

