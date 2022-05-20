Barclays Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $218.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $313.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.79.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $146.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

