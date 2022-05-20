Barings Participation Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 8,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Participation Investors (MPV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.