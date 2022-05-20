Barings Participation Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 8,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

