Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

GOLD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767,783. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

