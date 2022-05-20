Bath & Body Works, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%.

BBWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

BBWI stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

