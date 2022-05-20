Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.