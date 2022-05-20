Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

