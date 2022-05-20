Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $53.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.03 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

