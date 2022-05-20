Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $61.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 105,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,639. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

