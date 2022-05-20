Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

