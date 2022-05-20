BayCom Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BayCom in the first quarter worth about $570,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 55.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BayCom in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BayCom by 198.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 536,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BayCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

