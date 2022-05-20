Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,702. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.15.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at C$2,915,207.77. Also, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

