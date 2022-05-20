Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Several research firms have commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

