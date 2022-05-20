bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Plans Dividend of $0.15

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

bebe stores has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $7.50 on Friday. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

