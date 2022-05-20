BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.33.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.84. 8,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,154. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BeiGene will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

