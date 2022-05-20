Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
